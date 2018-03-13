Pasaulē: Tramps atlaiž ASV valsts sekretāru Tilersonu 1 komentāri
 
Pasaulē

Tramps atlaiž ASV valsts sekretāru Tilersonu

 
Rekss Tilersons / SIPA/Scanpix

Ziņu aģentūra LETA, Šodien, 15:26

ASV valsts sekretārs Rekss Tilersons atlaists no amata un tiks aizvietots ar ASV Centrālās izlūkošanas pārvaldes (CIP) direktoru Maiku Pompeo, tviterī raksta prezidents Donalds Tramps.

Pompeo "veiks fantastisku darbu. Paldies Reksam Tilersonam par viņa dienestu", raksta Tramps. "Apsveicu visus!"

Tramps piebilda, ka par nākamo CIP direktori kļūs Džīna Haspela, kas būs pirmā sieviete šajā amatā.

Komentāri [1]
#
subjektīvi 13.marts 2018 15:39 atbildēt
Tramps taisa haosu, no viņa bēg, viņš atlaiž, bezgalīgs haoss.
 
Pievienot komentāru
Vārds *
Komentārs *

FOTO:

