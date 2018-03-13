Tramps atlaiž ASV valsts sekretāru Tilersonu

ASV valsts sekretārs Rekss Tilersons atlaists no amata un tiks aizvietots ar ASV Centrālās izlūkošanas pārvaldes (CIP) direktoru Maiku Pompeo, tviterī raksta prezidents Donalds Tramps.
Pompeo "veiks fantastisku darbu. Paldies Reksam Tilersonam par viņa dienestu", raksta Tramps. "Apsveicu visus!"
Tramps piebilda, ka par nākamo CIP direktori kļūs Džīna Haspela, kas būs pirmā sieviete šajā amatā.
Mike Pompeo, Director of the CIA, will become our new Secretary of State. He will do a fantastic job! Thank you to Rex Tillerson for his service! Gina Haspel will become the new Director of the CIA, and the first woman so chosen. Congratulations to all!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2018